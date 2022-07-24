IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 306 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.54. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

