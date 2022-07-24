IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of IMG stock opened at C$1.83 on Tuesday. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$1.74 and a 12-month high of C$4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$876.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$451.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.1320745 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

