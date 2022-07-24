InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.17.

INMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on InMode from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMode

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in InMode by 53.4% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 8,958 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in InMode by 626.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 27,017 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 23,297 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InMode in the second quarter worth approximately $10,552,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in InMode in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InMode Trading Down 4.2 %

InMode stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.89. InMode has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 44.79%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. InMode’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

