Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISSC opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $119.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 6,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $40,514.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,008 shares in the company, valued at $833,333.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 10,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $90,393.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,530.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 6,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $40,514.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,333.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,185 shares of company stock worth $233,603 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

(Get Rating)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.