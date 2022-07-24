Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells $3,180,000.00 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $3,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,583,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,565,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Oak Street Health Stock Performance

OSH stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 2.21. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.32.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 413.94% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Street Health

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSH. Bank of America lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 114.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

See Also

