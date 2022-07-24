International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $990,000 Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,039,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $335,106,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $1,217,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ODFL. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup set a $270.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.1 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $278.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.91.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

