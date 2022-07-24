International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 539 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.43.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $181.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.29 and a 200-day moving average of $188.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

