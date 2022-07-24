International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $512.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $523.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $566.22. The company has a market capitalization of $206.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $462.66 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

