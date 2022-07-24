International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

INSW has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE INSW opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.07.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $101.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.74%.

In other news, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown bought 100,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.71 per share, with a total value of $2,171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,266,856 shares in the company, valued at $179,473,443.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $444,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,050.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,171,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,266,856 shares in the company, valued at $179,473,443.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $642,940. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in International Seaways by 3,906.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the first quarter worth $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 697.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

