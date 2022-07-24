Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of XENT stock opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $954.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,323,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,091,000 after buying an additional 148,385 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,414,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 742,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,808,000 after purchasing an additional 121,194 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 576,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after purchasing an additional 108,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 572,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after purchasing an additional 56,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

