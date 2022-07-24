Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,372 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 78,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,592,000 after purchasing an additional 65,932 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 243,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $20.96 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.