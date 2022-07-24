Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 24th (BLND, BX, CWH, DFS, EEFT, HCA, LTCH, PRCH, QNST, RTOXF)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, July 24th:

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $40.00 to $32.00.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $128.00 to $120.00.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $145.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $192.00 to $230.00.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 320 ($3.83) to GBX 280 ($3.35).

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $75.00.

