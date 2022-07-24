IOST Price Reaches $0.0137 on Major Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 24th. One IOST coin can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. IOST has a total market capitalization of $255.40 million and $11.03 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,778.15 or 1.00021189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00180029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official website is iost.io.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

