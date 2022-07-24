IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.00-10.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40-14.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.59 billion. IQVIA also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.34-2.42 EPS.

IQVIA Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:IQV opened at $221.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $194.67 and a 12 month high of $285.61.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IQVIA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $275.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in IQVIA by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,442,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,543,000 after acquiring an additional 162,879 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 7.6% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 24.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.