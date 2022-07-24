iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 5.7% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073,555 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,814,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,875,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after buying an additional 4,486,189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IEFA stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.36.

