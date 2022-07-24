iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 151.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 748,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,627 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.6% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $52,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $59.87 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.36.

