iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $97.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.38. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

