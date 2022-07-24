Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Itron Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.49 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $30,948.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,188.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,015 shares of company stock valued at $48,923. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 64,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

