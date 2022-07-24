Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costamare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Costamare has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Costamare had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $268.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Costamare by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 161,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 67,020 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Costamare by 106.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 53,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 27,809 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costamare by 4.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 292,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in Costamare during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Costamare by 367.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 191,052 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 150,221 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

