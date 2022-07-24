Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Price Target to GBX 280

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 320 ($3.83) to GBX 280 ($3.35) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RTOXF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Rotork from GBX 315 ($3.77) to GBX 255 ($3.05) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 405 ($4.84) to GBX 345 ($4.12) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.99.

Rotork Price Performance

RTOXF traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,835. Rotork has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

