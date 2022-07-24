JOE (JOE) Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges

JOE (JOE) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a market cap of $106.95 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001618 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016737 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00032058 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 298,141,481 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

