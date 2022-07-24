John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Position Trimmed by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lessened its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,461 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JHMM. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 47,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.53. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $42.62 and a 12-month high of $56.82.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.