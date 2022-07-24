JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€32.00” Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($32.32) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($24.24) price target on Uniper in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.60 ($24.85) target price on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.30) target price on Uniper in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($30.30) target price on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.25) target price on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Uniper alerts:

Uniper Trading Down 28.9 %

UN01 opened at €7.47 ($7.54) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €18.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Uniper has a one year low of €6.95 ($7.02) and a one year high of €42.45 ($42.88).

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.