Just Group (LON:JUST) PT Lowered to GBX 120 at Barclays

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 125 ($1.49) to GBX 120 ($1.43) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Just Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 127 ($1.52).

Shares of Just Group stock opened at GBX 68.95 ($0.82) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 74.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 82.56. The company has a market cap of £716.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28. The company has a current ratio of 21.21, a quick ratio of 19.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73. Just Group has a 1 year low of GBX 62.60 ($0.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 108.50 ($1.30).

In related news, insider Andy Parsons sold 95,161 shares of Just Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.96), for a total value of £76,128.80 ($91,008.73).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

