JUST Reaches Market Cap of $274.54 Million (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. One JUST coin can now be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $274.54 million and $24.66 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JUST has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUST Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JUST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

