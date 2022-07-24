Katalyo (KTLYO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $98,500.00

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. Katalyo has a market cap of $298,437.71 and $98,500.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016590 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001815 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00032705 BTC.
Katalyo Coin Profile
Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Katalyo Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.