Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) to Market Perform

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRCH. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Compass Point started coverage on Porch Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.58.

Porch Group Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of PRCH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.01. The company has a market cap of $242.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.31. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $62.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.66 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Porch Group will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman acquired 273,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $999,648.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,591,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,103,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Porch Group news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman bought 273,128 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $999,648.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,591,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,103,316.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean Davis Kell bought 10,820 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,988.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 288,948 shares of company stock worth $1,068,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Porch Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

