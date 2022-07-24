Keep3rV1 Trading Down 1% This Week (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 24th. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $26.51 million and $6.52 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for about $132.55 or 0.00584584 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Keep3rV1

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a.

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

