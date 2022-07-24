Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) PT Lowered to $42.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average is $37.02. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,385.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,207,385.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 57,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,067,891 and sold 55,775 shares valued at $2,010,206. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $575,364,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $380,955,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898,701 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $196,944,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares during the period. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

