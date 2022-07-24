Keyarch Acquisition Co.’s (NASDAQ:KYCHU) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Keyarch Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:KYCHU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, July 25th. Keyarch Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 25th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Keyarch Acquisition Price Performance

Keyarch Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.03. Keyarch Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keyarch Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYCHU. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,344,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keyarch Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $870,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Keyarch Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Keyarch Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $660,000.

Keyarch Acquisition Company Profile

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on disruptive technology and innovative services companies worldwide.

Featured Articles

