KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.55.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $97.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Etsy has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.03.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $2,047,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,083,773.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,418 shares of company stock worth $11,096,245 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,388,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 69.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Etsy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Etsy by 297.7% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 819,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,796,000 after acquiring an additional 613,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 101.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 606,822 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

