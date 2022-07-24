KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

TDUP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.63. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $29.23.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean Sobers sold 6,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $26,606.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,281.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 9,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $39,606.84. Following the sale, the president now owns 68,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,200.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Sobers sold 6,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $26,606.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,281.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,323 shares of company stock valued at $250,852 over the last 90 days. 41.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the fourth quarter valued at $813,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 50,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 33,014 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

