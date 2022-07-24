KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Issues Earnings Results

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEY. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.