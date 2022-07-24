Kineko Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,735.00 (KKO)

Kineko (KKO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last week, Kineko has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Kineko has a market capitalization of $245,506.79 and approximately $1,735.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001584 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00016368 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001853 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00032048 BTC.
Kineko Profile
Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi.
Buying and Selling Kineko
