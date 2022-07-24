Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €83.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €83.00 ($83.84) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($66.67) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €81.00 ($81.82) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.29) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($89.90) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($88.89) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Kion Group Stock Down 1.0 %

FRA KGX opened at €44.69 ($45.14) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €60.76. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($58.45) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($82.65).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

