Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $278,000 Stock Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN decreased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMTL shares. Noble Financial raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance

CMTL opened at $11.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $305.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.66. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $122.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Comtech Telecommunications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.36%.

Insider Activity at Comtech Telecommunications

In related news, CEO Michael Porcelain bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $59,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Porcelain bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $59,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Bondi bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,004.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 28,770 shares of company stock worth $289,249 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

