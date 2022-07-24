Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Reduces Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN trimmed its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.09% of ICU Medical worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total value of $37,005.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,634.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $130,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,070.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total transaction of $37,005.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,634.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ICUI opened at $172.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.60 and a 12-month high of $282.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.67 and a beta of 0.53.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.21). ICU Medical had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

