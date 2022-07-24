Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 1,147 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN trimmed its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Innospec comprises about 2.0% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.33% of Innospec worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 19.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 29.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IOSP. StockNews.com cut Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $97.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.77. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $106.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.35. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $472.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.59. Innospec’s payout ratio is 29.58%.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

