Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Trims Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN decreased its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. MasTec makes up 4.2% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in MasTec were worth $15,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Trading Down 1.0 %

MTZ opened at $72.52 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.31 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day moving average is $81.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

About MasTec

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.