Kuverit One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.00 (KUV)

Kuverit (KUV) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Kuverit has a total market cap of $106,178.54 and approximately $3.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kuverit has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Kuverit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Kuverit Profile

Kuverit is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,654,360,436 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io.

Buying and Selling Kuverit

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

