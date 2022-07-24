Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.36.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Latham Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Latham Group during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Latham Group during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Latham Group during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Latham Group during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Latham Group during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $6.00 on Friday. Latham Group has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $28.96. The company has a market cap of $717.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

