Leo Brokerage LLC Buys New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $88.10 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $142.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.79.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.41.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

