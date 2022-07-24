Leo Brokerage LLC Buys New Shares in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

IYW stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

