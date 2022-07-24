Leo Brokerage LLC Buys Shares of 4,714 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3,287.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,755,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,937 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,691,000 after purchasing an additional 292,118 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 313,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 252,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 16,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:BBJP opened at $45.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average of $48.89.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.