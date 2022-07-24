Leo Brokerage LLC Invests $200,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $64.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.49. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

