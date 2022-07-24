Leo Brokerage LLC Invests $34,000 in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

SNSE stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.27 and a quick ratio of 18.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $59.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.19. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $12.37.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

