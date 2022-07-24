Leo Brokerage LLC Takes Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in United Microelectronics by 13.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of UMC stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.41. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.14.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 28.39%. Analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2866 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Further Reading

