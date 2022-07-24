Linear (LINA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $80.46 Million

Linear (LINA) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, Linear has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can now be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Linear has a total market capitalization of $80.46 million and approximately $29.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,434.12 or 0.99976934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,356,728,855 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

