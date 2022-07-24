Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,100 ($13.15) price objective on the stock.

Liontrust Asset Management Stock Performance

LON LIO opened at GBX 958 ($11.45) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £622.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 977.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 978.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,248.72. Liontrust Asset Management has a 1 year low of GBX 847 ($10.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,560.05 ($30.60).

Liontrust Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.60) per share. This is a positive change from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.06%. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

Insider Activity at Liontrust Asset Management

About Liontrust Asset Management

In related news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 985 ($11.78), for a total value of £207,578.90 ($248,151.70). In related news, insider John Stephen Ions purchased 468 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,162 ($13.89) per share, for a total transaction of £5,438.16 ($6,501.09). Also, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 985 ($11.78), for a total transaction of £207,578.90 ($248,151.70).

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

