Litecoin Price Hits $57.54 on Major Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $57.54 or 0.00255381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and approximately $378.67 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00022996 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000861 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000939 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,788,894 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

